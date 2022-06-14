Bernard J. Pitrone, Age 62 of DuBois, PA died Monday, June 13, 2022 at Christ the King Manor.

Born on July 13, 1959 in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of Anthony G. and Beatrice A. (Crawford) Pitrone.

His parents survive and live in DuBois.

On April 19, 1986, he married his wife of 36 years, Susan L. (Brock) Pitrone. She survives.

Bernie spent his entire career as a registered pharmacist.

He was the owner and operator of the Medicine Shoppe in DuBois and Brookville until his health forced his retirement.

He was a 1977 graduate of DuBois Central Christian High School and a 1983 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.

Bernie was all things Pitt Panthers!

He especially loved Pitt Football and Pitt Basketball.

He never missed a game, and had Pitt Parties every weekend with his family.

He was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. Bernie also had a fondness for the game of baseball.

He cared deeply for the DuBois area and was a member of many civic clubs such as Kiwanis Club and the DuBois Jaycees.

Bernie also sat on several Boards of Directors, such as DuBois Central Catholic School Board, the DuBois YMCA, Parkside Community Center, and the DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce though the years, as well as serving as President on several.

Bernie was a lifetime member of Saint Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and also served on the Owners Advisory Council of Medicine Shoppe International Inc.

He was passionate about DuBois Central Catholic and was a spearhead to the growth of the DCC Alumni Association.

Despite his physical limitations in recent years, he was a funny and warm prankster who loved life and his family more than anything.

He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by three children (Gionna Marie Pitrone of DuBois, PA; Vincent G. Pitrone & his girlfriend Giovanna of Queens, NY; and Nicholas A. Pitrone of Pittsburgh, PA) his siblings (Marianne Wymer & her husband Bob of Avon, IN; Kathleen Puleo & her husband Bob of Oil City, PA; Anthony Pitrone, Jr. & his wife Christine of Marietta, GA; Gregory Pitrone & his wife Marla of Glen Allen, VA; Dr. Andrew Pitrone & his wife Jen of Erie, PA; and John Baltrus & his wife Jurate of Pittsburgh, PA), and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to DuBois Central Catholic Alumni Association, P.O. Box 567 DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Oh, and one last thing…HAIL TO PITT!

