Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Toffee Cream Pie

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups half-and-half cream

1 package (3.4 ounces) of instant vanilla pudding mix



6 Heath candy bars (1.4 ounces each), chopped1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided1 chocolate crumb crust (9 inches)

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk cream and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set. Stir in 1 cup chopped candy. Fold in 2 cups of whipped topping. Transfer to crust.

-Spread remaining whipped topping over top and sprinkle with remaining candy. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours or until firm.

