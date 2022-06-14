Featured Local Job: Service Coordinator II (Foster Care)

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time Service Coordinator II positions for their Children and Youth Services department.

POSITION: SERVICE COORDINATOR II (FOSTER CARE) Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: CHILDREN AND YOUTH SERVICES Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: NON-UNION HOURLY SIX- $31,727.28/yr plus $750 sign-on bonuses if filled externally

DEFINITION:

This is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in this class provide service coordination to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of service coordination skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Specifically, workers in this position will assist the Foster Care Program Specialist with recruitment, retention, licensure, and support of resource families who will provide services for children and/or youth and adolescents requiring out of home care.

To view all details of this job including supervision received; essential functions of the job; required knowledge, skills, and abilities; and qualifications download and review this PDF.

All interested, qualified individuals should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9551. A Venango County internal application is required.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 06/21/2022 at 4:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY IS A EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. VENANGO COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE. APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.

