Gregory Scott Daum, 60, of Oil City passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday June 13, 2022 at his home.

Born on December 5, 1961 he was the son of the late Paul and Jane Biechner Daum.

Greg was employed at Conair in Franklin (1988-2004) and stayed on with the company when it changed to Specialty Fabrication and Powder Coating. He was employed there until 2021.

Greg enjoyed riding motorcycles and going hunting.

He loved spending time with his pups Gracie and T.J.

He is survived by his Fiance Patricia Shoffstall and her children Kelly, Kimberly, Joseph, Joshua, and three grandchildren Ava, Jackson and Madison.

Also surviving is a brother Douglas Daum (Elaine) and sisters Debora Kline, Nancy Green(Bob), and Gina Dolby (Glenn). Two nieces Amy Campbell (Mike) and Misty Ditz (Jerad) and one nephew Chad Dolby (Breanne) as well as two great nephews and two great nieces also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a baby daughter, his brother John Daum, a nephew D.J. Daum, a brother – in- law Richard P Kline and his fiancés daughter Kathleen.

Friends and Family will be received at the Faller Funeral Home in Fryburg on Thursday June 16th from 5-6 pm with a funeral service immediately after at 6:00 pm.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

