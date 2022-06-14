Home Explosion That Injured Three Firefighters Remains Under Investigation

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit is investigating a fire and two subsequent explosions that happened early Saturday morning at a Clinton Township residence.

(Photo courtesy Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.)

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene in the 3000 block of State Route 208 in Clinton Township, Venango County, around 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, the fire was fully-involved with visible flames through the roof of the home which prompted authorities to call several other fire departments to the scene.

After the fire broke out, a small explosion occurred followed by a large explosion that knocked two Emlenton firefighters off ground ladders. A third Emlenton firefighter was knocked off his feet and debris landed on top of him.

“No personnel was transported from the scene, and (the firefighters) only sustained minor bumps and bruises,” according to Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported.

Some of the debris landed on Emlenton’s ladder truck resulting in minor damage.

No one was in the home at the time of explosion.

The home is a total loss.

Several other fire departments were dispatched, including: Eau Claire, Harrisville, Jackson Center, Kennerdell, Marion Township, Pine Township, Polk, Rockland, Slippery Rock and Sandycreek.

The fire and subsequent explosions remain under investigation.

