Lewis “Lew” Gene Rodgers, Jr., 55, of Seneca passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in his home.

He was born on September 13, 1966, to the late Lewis Gene Rodgers, Sr. and Mary Joye (Wallace) Baker.

Lew enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing bingo, and completing Sudoku puzzles.

He had a strong belief in God, loved immersing himself in nature, and had a soft spot in his heart for dogs.

Most of all, Lew loved spending his time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael Rodgers, and significant other, Chiquata, of Linesville, PA; his daughter, Kaylynn Hopper of Cranberry, PA; his grandchildren, Aubrey and Elijah Merryman, both of Cranberry, PA, Jasiyah Rodgers, Elijah Taylor, and Ezekiel McNamara, all of Linesville, PA; his brothers, Bill Wimer, and his wife, Marsha, of Clearfield,PA, and Terry Wimer, and his wife, Nancy, of Franklin; his sisters, Kate Rodgers of Franklin, and Penny Domres, and her husband, Chris, of Franklin; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lew is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his sister, Idella Ann; his great nephew, Devin Michael, with whom he shared a birthday; his step mother, Helen; and his step father, Cliff.

A Celebration of Lew’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lew’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Lew’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.