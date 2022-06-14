Police Searching for Suspect in String of Vehicle Break-Ins in Marianne Area

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a recent string of vehicle break-ins in the Marianne area.

Troopers are investigating multiple thefts from motor vehicles that occurred sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, on Manor View Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, and surrounding areas.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle pictured above is asked contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

