Burkett Joins Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation As Administrator; Meet & Greet Set for Wednesday
SLIGO, Pa. – The Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center welcomes Beverly Burkett as the facility’s new Nursing Home Administrator. She officially joined Clarview on May 23, 2022.
The public is invited to join the caring community in welcoming Beverly with a meet-and-greet on June 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the campus.
In addition to meeting the new administrator, there will be facility tours and light snacks available.
Beverly is licensed as a Nursing Home Administrator and a Personal Care Home Administrator. The Brookville resident brings more than 30 years of care home administration experience on various levels to this position.
Beverly is coming to Clarview from Jefferson Manor, where she served as Admissions Director.
Previously, she was the Administrator at WRC McKinley Health Center & Laurelbrooke Landing from 2018 to 2020 and was the Administrator at Marion Manor Senior Living from 2016 to 2018. In addition, she has served as the Assistant Administrator/Facility Financial Director at Ridgeview Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center, Business Office Manager at Highland View Health Care, and began her career as an Office Coordinator, Nursing Administrative Assistant at Pennsylvania Memorial Home.
“I am excited to serve Clarview – its residents, staff, and community – in this role,” she said.
“Clarview is a great facility and has a rich tradition of serving a wonderful purpose. Speaking on behalf of myself and the staff, we feel it is our pleasure to provide a high level of care and dignity for those in utmost need. Expert care for residents is our priority.”
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center provides quality care and services to the community and has done so for four decades.
