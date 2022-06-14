 

State Police Calls: Death Investigation, Drug Possession

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

5DMK1534 copy 2State Police in Marienville responded to the following incidents:

Death Investigation in Forest County

PSP Marienville responded to a reported death at a location along Guitonville Road in Kingsley Towship, Forest County, on May 13 around 5:51 p.m.

The victim is listed as a 61-year-old New Bethlehem man.

Police said the cause of death is believed to be natural; however, the case remains under investigation.

The Forest County Coroner’s office, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Marienville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Drug Possession in Clarion County

A Marienville-based State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on June 10 around 6:29 p.m.

Police said the operator of a 2007 Jeep was stopped near the intersection of Zion Road and S. Reidsburg Road following an observed traffic violation.

During the course of the traffic stop, the driver–a 28-year-old Rimersburg woman–was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending.


