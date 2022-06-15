The seven-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 10am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Juneteenth – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

