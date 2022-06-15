Barbara Jean (Jeannie) McAninch, 80, of Erie died peacefully at St. Vincent Health Center on June 13, 2022.

Born Jan. 12, 1942 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of Carl & Ila Gault DeLong.

Jeannie a 1961 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on Jan. 28, 1963 to James W. McAninch and he survives.

Mrs. McAninch had worked several years for the Oil City Hospital where she was an operating room technician.

She enjoyed blaring country music while sunbathing, reading magazines and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children Jim McAninch & his wife Vicki of Erie, Kimberly Silvis & her husband Jesse of Girard; 2 grandchildren: Katie McAninch & her husband Jim Teeter, Jacey Silvis.

She is also survived by two great grandchildren: Mackenzie and Abigail.

Their will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to Mental Health Associates of NW Pennsylvania or to City of Oil City Swimming Pool, c/o Michelle 21 Seneca St. Oil City, PA 16301

1101 Peach St. Erie, PA 16501

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

