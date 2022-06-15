Central Clarion Wildcats Football to Hold Youth Flag Football Camp in July

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Central Clarion Wildcats football team is holding a youth flag football and skills camp in July.

The youth camp is open to all students entering grades 2 through 6 at North Clarion, Clarion, and C-L. The camp, which costs $25 per student, is being held from July 11, 12, and 14, at Clarion-Limestone’s football field.

At the camp, Clarion Wildcats players, coaches, and staff will teach the fundamentals of football including positioning, technique training, rules and regulations, and player safety. Players will compete in a flag football tournament and various other competitions. This is a non-contact camp.

View the flyer with full information and sign up sheet here.

Flyers can be mailed to 219 Liberty Street, c/o Dave Eggleton, Clarion, PA 16214, or emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

