Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cashew-Chicken Rotini Salad

This chicken salad is fresh, fruity, and refreshing, and the cashews add a wonderful crunch!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of spiral or rotini pasta

4 cups cubed cooked chicken



1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained1-1/2 cups sliced celery3/4 cup thinly sliced green onions1 cup seedless red grapes1 cup seedless green grapes1 package (5 ounces) of dried cranberries1 cup ranch salad dressing3/4 cup mayonnaise2 cups salted cashews

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes, and cranberries. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into chicken mixture.

-In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews.

