Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cashew-Chicken Rotini Salad
This chicken salad is fresh, fruity, and refreshing, and the cashews add a wonderful crunch!
Ingredients
1 package (16 ounces) of spiral or rotini pasta
4 cups cubed cooked chicken
1-1/2 cups sliced celery
3/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
1 cup seedless red grapes
1 cup seedless green grapes
1 package (5 ounces) of dried cranberries
1 cup ranch salad dressing
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 cups salted cashews
Directions
-Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes, and cranberries. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into chicken mixture.
-In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.