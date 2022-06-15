 

Engagement Announcement: Jacob Deemer and Makenzie Cavalline

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Jacob - mainA trip down a lane to a family cabin on State Route 157 made for a special moment for a local couple!

Photos by Maddy Deemer of Deemer Photography.

Jacob Deemer had a plan to surprise Makenzie on Monday, June 6, at her family’s camp with a proposal, and she said “Yes!”

Jacob


Jacob 2

Jacob is the son of James and Lisa Deemer, of Clarion, and Makenzie is the daughter of Joe McDonald and Tracy Cavalline-McDonald, of Oil City.

The couple currently lives in Oil City.

Jacob is a reporter for EYT Media, Inc., and Makenzie is the Salon Manager of DC Salon, in Franklin.

A wedding date has not yet been set.

Jacob 3


