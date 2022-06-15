 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Frank Richard Black

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-oAdS0uFRmdr0GIGiFrank Richard Black, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Monday June 13, 2022.

Born April 8, 1949, Frank was the son of the late Frank L. and Illa Black.

Frank graduated from Keystone High School.

He worked at Penn Grove Homes, RSVP Windows and Superior Absorbents.

On July 16, 1988, Frank married Pamela “Sue” Ferringer who survives.

Frank attended church at the Callensburg Church of God.

He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his Amish friends.

He loved his family and attending family parties.

He loved joking and talking and spending time with a special nephew Dave Black.

He enjoyed building and working with wood.

Frank is survived his wife Sue, his children Renee (Aaron) Downey of Knox, Holly (Lani) Cramer of Brockway, Richard Zellefrow of Norristown, Pamela Barger of Rimersburg, Christopher Zellefrow of Emlenton, and Charles Zellefrow of New York; his grandchildren Colby (Ginelle) Hunsberger, Anthony (Haley) Hunsberger, Coty (Samantha) Cramer, Dylan (Brittany) Cramer, Cameron (Taylor) Cramer, Keaton Cramer (Isabella Davis), Brock Cramer, Ethan Cramer, Cassidy Black, Alexis Black-Hunsberger, Jacob Mortimer (Katie Fiscus) and Janessa Vasbinder; and his great grandchildren Alex Hunsberger, Sonny Hunsberger, Sawyer Hunsberger, Logan Cramer, Lillie Cramer, Peyton Cramer and Alauni Evans.

Also suriving are a sister V. Marie Smith of Emlenton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents Frank was proceeded in death by his sons Frank Black Jr., Corey Black, Keith Zellefrow and Wally Zellefrow; a granddaughter Brianna Black; a brother Paul Black and a sister Nancy Reed.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 am Tuesday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Rapp of the Callensburg Church of God officiating.

Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to a dementia or Alzheimer organization of ones choice

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.