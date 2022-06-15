Frank Richard Black, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Monday June 13, 2022.

Born April 8, 1949, Frank was the son of the late Frank L. and Illa Black.

Frank graduated from Keystone High School.

He worked at Penn Grove Homes, RSVP Windows and Superior Absorbents.

On July 16, 1988, Frank married Pamela “Sue” Ferringer who survives.

Frank attended church at the Callensburg Church of God.

He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his Amish friends.

He loved his family and attending family parties.

He loved joking and talking and spending time with a special nephew Dave Black.

He enjoyed building and working with wood.

Frank is survived his wife Sue, his children Renee (Aaron) Downey of Knox, Holly (Lani) Cramer of Brockway, Richard Zellefrow of Norristown, Pamela Barger of Rimersburg, Christopher Zellefrow of Emlenton, and Charles Zellefrow of New York; his grandchildren Colby (Ginelle) Hunsberger, Anthony (Haley) Hunsberger, Coty (Samantha) Cramer, Dylan (Brittany) Cramer, Cameron (Taylor) Cramer, Keaton Cramer (Isabella Davis), Brock Cramer, Ethan Cramer, Cassidy Black, Alexis Black-Hunsberger, Jacob Mortimer (Katie Fiscus) and Janessa Vasbinder; and his great grandchildren Alex Hunsberger, Sonny Hunsberger, Sawyer Hunsberger, Logan Cramer, Lillie Cramer, Peyton Cramer and Alauni Evans.

Also suriving are a sister V. Marie Smith of Emlenton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents Frank was proceeded in death by his sons Frank Black Jr., Corey Black, Keith Zellefrow and Wally Zellefrow; a granddaughter Brianna Black; a brother Paul Black and a sister Nancy Reed.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 am Tuesday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Rapp of the Callensburg Church of God officiating.

Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be made to a dementia or Alzheimer organization of ones choice

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

