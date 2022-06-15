James Edgar Queen, age 61, of New Bethlehem, PA, died on Monday evening, June 13, 2022 in Tionesta, PA.

He was born May 10, 1961 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Edgar R. and Marilyn (Shirey) Queen.

James was a graduate of Penn Hills High School and served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1979-1982.

He worked as an auto mechanic in Monroeville, PA for many years.

James is survived by his sister, Karen Kindel and her husband Don of Leeper, PA. His brother, Steve Queen and his wife Roberta of Manassas, VA. His niece, Molly Smith and her husband Andy and family of Plum Borough, PA. Five nephews, Lee Kindel and his wife Tanya and family of Fombell, PA, and Jacob, Matthew, Josh, and Mark Queen, all of Manassas, VA.

There will be no public visitation.

All services held will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.