Louis Van Clair Thompson Jr. “Louie” 66 of Stafford Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2022.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, and fishing.

Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Patricia Thompson both from Tylersburg, PA; Mother in-law Margret (Pat) Wray from Stafford VA; Two Nephews; One niece and One great nephew.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years Darlene Wray Thompson; his son Casey Thompson, wife Jessica; Daughter Misty Ditz, husband Jerad; Six grandchildren. Sisters Cynthia Myers, husband Harry; Retina Freeman; Rhonda Stocco, husband Sam; Brother Ricky Thomspon, wife Annette; Numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

His family asks that contributions be made to to the American Cancer Society Donate Today | The American Cancer Society.

