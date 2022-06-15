 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Louis Van Clair Thompson Jr. “Louie”

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dl6LPpuh531Louis Van Clair Thompson Jr. “Louie” 66 of Stafford Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2022.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, and fishing.

Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Patricia Thompson both from Tylersburg, PA; Mother in-law Margret (Pat) Wray from Stafford VA; Two Nephews; One niece and One great nephew.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years Darlene Wray Thompson; his son Casey Thompson, wife Jessica; Daughter Misty Ditz, husband Jerad; Six grandchildren. Sisters Cynthia Myers, husband Harry; Retina Freeman; Rhonda Stocco, husband Sam; Brother Ricky Thomspon, wife Annette; Numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

His family asks that contributions be made to to the American Cancer Society Donate Today | The American Cancer Society.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.