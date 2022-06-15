Memorial Plans Announced for Jeanne Ruth McElhatten

Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on January 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

The family will received friends from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox PA 16232.

A memorial service will be held at 11 in the church with Pastor Wade Barto officiating.

A full obit can be found here.

