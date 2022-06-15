Pa. Offers ‘Free’ Money for Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Homeowners Facing Financial Hardship

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At the Clarion County Commissioners’ work session this week, Megan Parker Kerr, Director of the Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau, surprisingly talked about a new Pennsylvania program that offers free money to qualified applicants who have mortgage-related problems.

(Pictured above: Megan Parker Kerr, Tax Claim Director, and Commissioner Ed Heasley.)

Kerr’s explained that her usual job with tax claims is “if you own real estate, you pay your tax collector every year. If you decide not to pay your tax collector, then I get involved and ‘stuff’ happens.”

The special program may help those in need to avoid some of the “stuff” that happens.

“I’m here to talk about it with funding that will hopefully help families here in the area,” said Kerr. “(The program is) the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) mortgage and housing-related assistance for Pennsylvania homeowners experiencing financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by providing funds to reinstate lots of things.”

“It’s free to apply, and it’s free money, so why not?” Kerr said.

According to an information sheet from PHFA, the assistance programs help homeowners prevent mortgage delinquencies, default, foreclosure, displacement, and utility disconnection. The maximum amount of assistance for any homeowner under the PHFA is $30,000.00 or up to 24 months of assistance.

It also can cover more than just taxes. It’s mortgages and would help pay property taxes, some insurances, some utilities, and there are other eligible expenses.

– Eligible applicants include homes with a household income equal to or less than 150% of area median income (AMI), which varies by locality; the homeowner owns and occupies the property as a primary residence; the property is in Pennsylvania; the homeowner’s first mortgage is a conforming loan; and meets the federal limits for the year in which the loan was taken.

– The homeowner is the eligible if they experienced financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic after January 21, 2020, and the homeowner cannot receive the same assistance for the mortgage payment, mortgage reinstatement, property charges, and or utility payment from another federal, state, local, nonprofit, or tribal source.

There are program flyers in front of Kerr’s first-floor courthouse office, but applicants must apply themselves or obtain more information at pahaf.org (Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund) or by calling 888–987–2423.

The applicant will need a photo ID, tax forms, proof of current income, proof of home ownership, and authenticate a drop in income and other additional important information that you feel would help explain your situation.

“If someone is delinquent, this program can help them. They must apply now. The Pennsylvania Treasury Department allocated $350 million to this program.

“If you are accepted, and you are given funding, you do not have to pay it back. According to the website, pahaf.org, the income eligibility guidelines are equal to, or less than 150 percent of the area median income (AMI). For a family of four in Clarion County, that limit is $109,200.00.”

Meanwhile, Kerr is preparing for the annual tax sale for properties with delinquent tax payments.

There are currently about 300 properties on the list, but by the time the sale takes place, it’s typically been knocked down to between 20 and 30.

“I’ve never had to have someone removed from their house,” Kerr commented.

“Most of them are always abandoned properties. Unfortunately, people pass away, and (their) families just don’t want to deal with it anymore for whatever reason.”

