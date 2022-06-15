Police: Woman Jailed for Intentionally Hitting Man’s Motorcycle, Trying to Run Over It

<strong>SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 51-year-old woman is behind bars after she intentionally hit a Venango County man’s motorcycle with her SUV and then attempted to run over it.

Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against Jeannie Summers, 51, of Slippery Rock:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Kirtland’s office the following day, a Franklin-based State Police trooper was dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run crash on Pittsburgh Road on June 11 around 9:51 p.m.

Upon arrival, the trooper spoke to a man who said it wasn’t a hit-and-run crash, he was “trying to get away from” the defendant–Jeannie Summers.

The man told police that Summers started arguing with him and “he did not want any part of it,” according to the criminal complaint.

He said he got on his motorcycle and drove it to the parking lot beside his house along Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township and parked it there.

The criminal complaint states that the man told police that Summers followed him to the parking lot in her vehicle and intentionally struck his motorcycle. The man said he was standing next to the motorcycle at the time and had to move to avoid being hit.

The man said that Summers also tried to run over the motorcycle once it was on the ground, according to the criminal complaint.

Summers fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Polk Police were notified of the situation and they were able to stop Summers in her vehicle at a nearby Dollar General.

Franklin-based State Police arrived and placed Summers under arrest. She declined to make a statement.

The trooper noted in the criminal complaint that damage to the front-end of Summers’ vehicle was consistent with damage to the motorcycle.

Summers was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 1:20 a.m. on June 12.

She was placed in the Venango County Jail after failing to post $15,000.00 cash bail.

She faces a preliminary hearing on June 15 at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court.

