 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Authorities Seek Owner of 300-Pound Mystery Pig Wandering in Tennessee

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Authorities-seek-owner-of-300-pound-mystery-pig-wandering-in-TennesseeAuthorities in Tennessee said they are trying to find the owner of a 300-pound mystery pig spotted wandering loose and damaging property.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the sow has been wandering for days in the Judge Ben Allen Road area, and no owners have yet come forward to claim the 300-pound animal.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.