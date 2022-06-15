SPONSORED: Sunset Steuben on Sale at Deer Creek Winery for $9.99 Through Sunday
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sunset Steuben is on sale at Deer Creek Winery for $9.99 per bottle through Sunday, June 19.
Sunset Steuben is a delicious rose wine with a grapefruity finish; it’s a dryer cuisine taste of Fawn Catawba.
The wine is named after the amber tones of the evening sky as the day comes to a close.
Stop in at their winery located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa., and sample Sunset Steuben, as well as other wines to discover your Vinotype.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.