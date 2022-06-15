Threat Charges Against Clarion Man Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment charges against a Clarion man were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, the following charges against 24-year-old Jacob Walter McClellan have been withdrawn:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

The action took place during a 10:45 a.m. preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

The charges were filed on January 13 by the Clarion Borough Police Department.

McClellan was accused of making threats against a known victim on December 30, 2021, at a Clarion Borough residence.

The case is now closed.

