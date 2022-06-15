 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Threat Charges Against Clarion Man Withdrawn

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

gavel-darkCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment charges against a Clarion man were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, the following charges against 24-year-old Jacob Walter McClellan have been withdrawn:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

The action took place during a 10:45 a.m. preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

The charges were filed on January 13 by the Clarion Borough Police Department.

McClellan was accused of making threats against a known victim on December 30, 2021, at a Clarion Borough residence.

The case is now closed.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.