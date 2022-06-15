 

Vehicle Catches Fire Inside Structure on Pine City Road

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Structure FireSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle caught on fire in a structure on Pine City Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, for a vehicle on fire inside a structure.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department and Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance were dispatched to the scene located at 2183 Pine City Road in Shippenville.

The scene was cleared at 5:23 p.m.

Structure Fire


Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
