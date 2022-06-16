 

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Juneteenth – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
