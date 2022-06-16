Bradley Burt Buzard, 83, of Rimersburg, died on Monday June 13, 2022.

Born September 20, 1938, in Lawsonham, he was a son of the late Burt and Hazel (McMaster) Buzard.

He was married to Shirley (Gahagen) Buzard, she survives.

They celebrated 65 years of marriage on May 3, 2022, and their children had a private surprise party for them.

He is survived by six children, Vonda Austin and husband, Darren, of Pittsburgh, Sheri Vinson of Williamsport, Barry Buzard and wife, Dorsie, of High Point, North Carolina, Terry Buzard of Kittanning, Rev. Jeffrey Buzard and wife, Carol, of Hopewell, and Rhonda Kunselman and husband, Darl, of Rimersburg, 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is a brother, Allan Ray Buzard and wife, Janet, of Lisbon, Ohio and a sister-in-law Norma Buzard of New Bethlehem, and several nieces and nephews as well.

Bradley retired from Daman Industries in East Brady after 30 years of service.

He worked at various jobs throughout his life and was known as a tree trimmer.

He was a member of the Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church, and he enjoyed playing his guitar at church and home.

He loved his family and especially loved when they all could be together.

He was a friend to many and loved talking to everyone he met.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton (Ed) Buzard and a son-in-law, Willard Vinson.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday evening, June 16, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church, 21 Champion Road, New Bethlehem, Pa, 16242.

Additional visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Clyde, Rev. Gabriel Clyde and Rev. Jeffrey Buzard officiating.

Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cottage Hill Building Fund, 21 Champion Road, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

