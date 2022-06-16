Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Street Corn Chowder

Make this super easy soup in the slow cooker!

Ingredients

10 ears of fresh corn (about 5-1/2 cups)

1-1/4 to 2 cups of water



6 bacon strips, chopped2 small onions, chopped2 small green peppers, chopped1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper2 teaspoons salt3/4 teaspoon ground cumin1/4 teaspoon pepper1 cup heavy whipping cream1 medium lime, zested and juicedOptional toppings: Fresh cilantro, lime wedges, sliced jalapeno, chopped bell pepper, and crumbled cotija cheese

Directions

-Cut corn off cobs. Rub the edge of a knife over each cob to milk it; add enough water to cob juice to equal 2 cups. Add corn and liquid to a 5-qt. slow cooker.

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, 5-7 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 Tbsp. in pan. Add the onions, green peppers, and jalapeno to the skillet; cook and stir over medium-high heat until soft, 3-4 minutes. Add seasonings and cook 1 minute longer; transfer to slow cooker. Cook on low for 3-1/2 to 4 hours or until corn is tender and the mixture has thickened slightly.

-Stir in cream and lime zest and juice. If desired, puree the mixture with an immersion blender to desired consistency. Garnish with reserved bacon. Sprinkle with optional toppings as desired.

