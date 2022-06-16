East Forest Announces 2022 Graduates, Valedictorian, Salutatorian

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – East Forest School has announced their 2022 graduates, valedictorian, and salutatorian.

East Forest Valedictorian – Ryan Parrett

Ryan Parrett is the son of Randall and Jane Parrett, of Marienville.

Ryan plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport to study Forest Technology.

He is a member of the National Honor Society, FCCLA, Varsity Club, President of Student Council, and President of the Mini Relay for Life Club. In addition, he is an Eagle Scout, a member of the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, and the United Methodist Church.

At the recent Awards Day Ceremony, Ryan was awarded DAR Good Citizen Award, Sen. Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award, Lenna Chips Citizenship Award, Male Athlete of the Year Award, Presidential Education Gold Award, Lions Club Scholarship, Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship, Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship, Floyd E. & Anna E. Carbaugh Memorial Scholarship, Butch Hulings Memorial Scholarship, Boys Soccer Scholarship, EF Alumni Scholarship, Sports Booster Scholarship, William E. & William D. Snyder Memorial Scholarship, Russell M. Smith Scholarship, Arthur VanNort Memorial Scholarship, Forest Co. Taxpayers Assoc. Scholarship, EF Faculty Scholarship, and the Sandy Cochran Fund Scholarship.

East Forest Salutatorian – Shelby Nelson

Shelby Nelson is the daughter of Amy Nelson, of Marienville, and Richard Nelson.

Shelby plans to attend Clarion University majoring in Secondary Education Biology.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Historians, and Student Council. In addition, she is the Highest Honor Student in the Top 25 Academic Students.

During the Awards Ceremony at East Forest, she received the English Award, Floyd E. & Anna E. Carbaugh Memorial Scholarship, EF Alumni Scholarship, Lions Club Scholarship, Sen. Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award, Forest County Taxpayers Association Scholarship, and the Presidential Education Gold Award.

East Forest High School Class of 2022

