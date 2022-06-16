Featured Local Job: Full-Time Elementary Teaching Position

Immaculate Conception Parish is mow accepting applications for a Full-Time Elementary Teaching Position.

Bachelor’s Degree in elementary or early childhood education is required. Candidates must have current clearances.

Please send a letter of intent, resume, teaching certificate, three references, and required clearances to Ms. Lori Cratty, Principal, Immaculate Conception Parish School, 729 Main St., Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]

