Featured Local Job: Manufactured and Modular Housing Consultant
Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 09:06 AM
Ashland Homes is hiring a Housing Consultant in their manufactured and modular home sales team.
Responsibilities and Duties:
- Meeting Customers
- Customer Quotes
- Writing Sales Contracts
- Writing Sales Orders
- Writing Service Orders
- Taking Phone Calls
- Answering Emails
- Staging Model Homes
Requirements:
- Valid Drivers License
- Customer Service Skills
- Performs duties by complying with the company’s established procedures
- Working knowledge of computers and software
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
Resumes should be sent to Dan Ace at [email protected] or mailed to Ashland Homes 23340 Rt. 66, Shippenville, PA 16254
