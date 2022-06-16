 

Featured Local Job: Manufactured and Modular Housing Consultant

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Chase Steinman

Ashland Homes is hiring a Housing Consultant in their manufactured and modular home sales team.

Responsibilities and Duties:

  • Meeting Customers
  • Customer Quotes
  • Writing Sales Contracts
  • Writing Sales Orders
  • Writing Service Orders
  • Taking Phone Calls
  • Answering Emails
  • Staging Model Homes

Requirements:

  • Valid Drivers License
  • Customer Service Skills
  • Performs duties by complying with the company’s established procedures
  • Working knowledge of computers and software
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills

Resumes should be sent to Dan Ace at [email protected] or mailed to Ashland Homes 23340 Rt. 66, Shippenville, PA 16254


