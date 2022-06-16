Michael T. Townsend, 56, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Wednesday June 15, 2022, at his home.

He was born on July 17, 1965 in Allison Park, PA, the son of Charles A. and Rosemarie B. (Versetti) Townsend.

Michael was an auto mechanic.

He was a member of the Rimersburg Fire Department.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, being with his grandchildren and working on cars.

His memory will be cherished by his son, Mark Wilkinson and wife, Becky of Butler; daughters, Amanda Townsend of Butler, Lilly Rose Townsend and fiancé, Casey and Missy Townsend both of Rimersburg; nine grandchildren, Kayleigh, Tyler, Koltin, Janie, Kymani, Damyah, Nolan, Hazlee and Kane; and two great-grandchildren, Paisleigh and Jaxson.

Michael is also survived by his siblings, Charles Townsend and wife, Anna Mae of Allison Park, Rosanne Gould and husband, David of Butler, Cheryl Gordon of Butler, Raymond Townsend and wife, Tammy of Parker, and Bill Domek and wife Lisa of Pittsburgh.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Darlene J. Townsend, whom he married on June 5, 1987 and who passed away on Aug. 24, 2015; a brother, Philip Townsend, and a sister, Marlene Newman.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of services at 1 PM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, PO Box 426, Rimersburg, PA 16248 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Michael’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

