Mr. Hale Retires With 35 Years of Service to the Forest Area School District

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Brian Hale has been a teacher in the Forest Area School District for 35 years.

He was hired by the Forest Area School Board in August of 1987. His first assignment was kindergarten at East Forest Elementary.

The following year, he was transferred to West Forest Elementary where he began teaching first grade. Mr. Hale taught that grade level for a total of twenty-three years. For two other years during his career, he taught second grade. One additional year had him back teaching kindergarten. For the past eight years, Mr. Hale has been instructing students in fourth grade.

While at that grade level, he developed an annual curriculum studying the local trout streams. He organized trips to the Tionesta Fish Hatchery where students learned about trout eggs, fry, and adult fish. Classroom visitors included guests who discussed stream pollution and river mussels that affect trout. The annual highlight involved trout stocking of local streams nearby the school.

In the 2010 to 2011 school year, Mr. Hale began serving as West Forest’s lead teacher. He held that position for several years prior to his retirement.

