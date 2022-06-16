SUV vs. Motorcycle Crash on N. 5th Avenue



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV versus motorcycle accident happened on Wednesday evening on North 5th Avenue in Clarion.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the call came in at 5:10 p.m. for a vehicle and motorcycle crash.

The collision occurred at the intersection of North Third and North Fifth Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Clarion Borough Police Department, and Mark’s Auto were dispatched to the scene.

LifeFlight was on standby, according to Clarion County 9-1-1.

The scene was cleared at 7:19 p.m.

