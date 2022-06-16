Owl Rescued from Sewage Tank in Knox Borough

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An owl was rescued from a sewage tank in Knox Borough late Wednesday morning.

(Photos and video courtesy Knox Borough Police.)

Knox Borough maintenance workers found the owl around 10:00 a.m. at the borough’s sewage treatment plant along McElhattan Road.

After assessing the situation, the workers called Knox Borough Police Department for assistance.

Police Chief Nicole Bauer told exploreClarion.com that her department contacted the Pa. Game Commission after determining that the owl was injured and unable to fly.

State Game Warden Alex DiCicco was called to the scene and efforts catch the owl continued.

Knox Borough Officer Justin O’Neil said DiCicco captured the owl quickly and transported it to an unknown facility for treatment.

“They’re going to try to get it healthy and release it,” said Officer O’Neil.

Calls to DiCicco for additional information were not immediately returned.

