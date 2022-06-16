 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Owl Rescued from Sewage Tank in Knox Borough

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

owlKNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An owl was rescued from a sewage tank in Knox Borough late Wednesday morning.

(Photos and video courtesy Knox Borough Police.)

Knox Borough maintenance workers found the owl around 10:00 a.m. at the borough’s sewage treatment plant along McElhattan Road.

owl-rescue-2

After assessing the situation, the workers called Knox Borough Police Department for assistance.

Police Chief Nicole Bauer told exploreClarion.com that her department contacted the Pa. Game Commission after determining that the owl was injured and unable to fly.

State Game Warden Alex DiCicco was called to the scene and efforts catch the owl continued.

Knox Borough Officer Justin O’Neil said DiCicco captured the owl quickly and transported it to an unknown facility for treatment.

“They’re going to try to get it healthy and release it,” said Officer O’Neil.

Calls to DiCicco for additional information were not immediately returned.

owl-rescue-3


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.