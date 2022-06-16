 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Phyllis Fay Grosch

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-t4kJWYGElUyl0LPhyllis Fay Grosch, 85, of Damascus, MD, formerly of Knox passed away on June 13, 2022.

Born April 25, 1937, Phyllis was the daughter of the late James B. and Nancy LeCrone Fay from Williamsburg, PA, Blair Co.

Phyllis graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1955.

She went on to earn a BA in Art Education from Edinboro State College in 1959 and attended graduate school at Penn State.

She taught Elementary Art in Ridgeway, PA and substituted at Clarion State University.

On March 26, 1959 Phyllis married William E. Grosch from Warren, PA who preceded her in death in 1993.

Together Phyllis and Bill owned Loft Pottery in Clarion; then Turniphole Studio in Emlenton for 20 years.

She was a fiber arts designer, weaving, spinning and knitting with her husband, a potter.

They exhibited their work at State College Festival of Arts, Three Rivers Arts Festival and local art shows.

She was a founding member of the NW Spinners and Weavers Guild of PA and a volunteer 4-H Leader.

After her husband passed away Phyllis moved to Knox where she attended Knox United Methodist Church and spent time with her friend and companion Robert Wareham.

Phyllis is survived by three children, Heidi A. Grosch of Wyoming, Wendy K. Stauffer and her husband John of Maryland and Bill J. Grosch of Washington and her grandchildren Emily, Josh, Ryan, and Andrea Stauffer.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday June 17, 2022 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Pastor Wade Barto of the Knox United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Loop Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.