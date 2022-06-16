Phyllis Fay Grosch, 85, of Damascus, MD, formerly of Knox passed away on June 13, 2022.

Born April 25, 1937, Phyllis was the daughter of the late James B. and Nancy LeCrone Fay from Williamsburg, PA, Blair Co.

Phyllis graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1955.

She went on to earn a BA in Art Education from Edinboro State College in 1959 and attended graduate school at Penn State.

She taught Elementary Art in Ridgeway, PA and substituted at Clarion State University.

On March 26, 1959 Phyllis married William E. Grosch from Warren, PA who preceded her in death in 1993.

Together Phyllis and Bill owned Loft Pottery in Clarion; then Turniphole Studio in Emlenton for 20 years.

She was a fiber arts designer, weaving, spinning and knitting with her husband, a potter.

They exhibited their work at State College Festival of Arts, Three Rivers Arts Festival and local art shows.

She was a founding member of the NW Spinners and Weavers Guild of PA and a volunteer 4-H Leader.

After her husband passed away Phyllis moved to Knox where she attended Knox United Methodist Church and spent time with her friend and companion Robert Wareham.

Phyllis is survived by three children, Heidi A. Grosch of Wyoming, Wendy K. Stauffer and her husband John of Maryland and Bill J. Grosch of Washington and her grandchildren Emily, Josh, Ryan, and Andrea Stauffer.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday June 17, 2022 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Pastor Wade Barto of the Knox United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Loop Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

