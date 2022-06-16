 

Robert R. Burns Jr.

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 06:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-xwfI0J3hiEtNRobert R. Burns Jr., 67, of Oil City, PA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday June 14, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Sept. 11, 1954 in Moon Twp., PA, he was the son of the late Robert R. & Margaret Lakitis Burns.

Robert was a graduate of Moon Twp. Schools.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving as AMS3 from June 1973 until Feb. of 1976.

He was awarded the Battle Efficiency Pennant Award and the National Defense Service Medal.

Robert was married to the former Constance M. Geer and she survives.

Bob had worked in maintenance for various places including the Holiday Inn.

He enjoyed artwork, fishing and cooking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three brothers: Matt Burns & his wife April of Rockland, Tom Burns of FL, Dan Burns of MD; and a sister: Donna Miller & her husband Kevin of Meadville.

He is also survived by his best friend Brian Sherman of Forest County and several nieces, nephews and Uncles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister MaryEllen Smith and her husband Frank.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


