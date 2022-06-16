Say What?!: British 5-Year-Old Publishes Book, Earns World Record

A five-year-old British girl earned a Guinness World Record when she published a book that she wrote and illustrated.

Guinness World Records confirmed Bella Jay Dark earned the record for the youngest person to publish a book (female) when her book, The Lost Cat, sold more than 1,000 copies, the minimum set by the record-keeping organization.

