Dr. Hoh: ‘Over 50 Percent of Medical Staff Trained at Clarion Hospital’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital celebrates its 40th graduating class of its well-established medical education program, serving as a dual conduit for training physicians and encouraging them to continue to work in Clarion County.
[Pictured above: Leadership for the Clarion Hospital Medical Education Program includes Michael Hoh, DO, Brandon Doverspike, DO, and Ashley Kunselman DO. (Photo by Prince Brooks)].
“Over 50 percent of our active medical staff trained at Clarion Hospital and some point, they trained either as a medical student, a resident, or an intern and then came back and stayed on,” said Michael Hoh, DO, program director.
“This is the number one recruitment for the hospital system. I honestly can’t imagine what it would be like at Clarion trying to recruit from the outside world. It would be a very tough sell.”
Hoh also got his start at Clarion Hospital in 1992 as a student intern and has been attending since then.
“I came up out of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. This was a core training site for that medical school, and we still have students from that school who come here.”
Two associates of Hoh at the Medical Education Program that includes Family Medicine Residency, Transitional Year Residency, and Medical Student Externship are also graduates of the Clarion program.
Ashley Kunselman, DO, is the director of the family medicine program, and Brandon Doverspike, DO, is the associate program director for family medicine and the transitional year program.
“People come to Clarion to learn, they like the area, they get further training,” Hoh said, “and then, they come back from practice and stay.”
The Clarion Medical Education Program officially started in 1982 when it applied to become an actual teaching hospital. Once it proved it could undertake the medical students, Clarion progressed to offering an internship program for residents. The first class graduated in 1984; veteran Clarion doctor Tim Brooks completed it in 1986.
The recent merger with the Butler Health System has helped strengthen the program.
“From an educational standpoint, it has helped immensely and is a very good partnership,” Hoh explained.
“We are able now to offer residents exposure in rotations in sub-specialties that we could not offer here. That has expanded, and we were working with Butler Memorial Hospital to help them develop a graduate medical education program at their site.”
The residency program is headquartered in the recently opened Butler Health System Health Complex Building near Clarion Hospital.
Kunselman said the “residency clinic is located on the second floor, but they’re all over. They do rotations at the hospital and several outpatient facilities as well.”
She also works as a doctor at BHS Primary Care Marianne.
The best part of the job for Kunselman?
“I think it’s really rewarding, seeing these residents come in and seeing how much they grow over three years and how much they learn and then watching them go out into the world and begin practicing medicine independently. I think it’s really rewarding to be part of that journey.”
Brandon Doverspike and his brother Bryan Doverspike both graduated from the program, but Bryan got additional training in obstetrics and works at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Brandon loves working so close to home.
“This area has a community feel to it and being able to serve the community that you grew up in, seeing patients that were former teachers or coaches is rewarding to take care of them then down the road,” Brandon said.
The best example of a family-type atmosphere came from Hoh when he revealed he started with Brandon and Bryan when they were 14 years old, and their dad ask him to see if they could come and shadow him in the ER.
“I did my darndest to talk to these nice boys out of becoming physicians,” Hoh said. “I worked with them through Redbank Valley, through Clarion, through LECOM, and here for many years. And now, he’s my boss because his group is my family physician. It’s gone full circle.”
Hoh wears many hats as a physician.
While he is well known as an emergency room doctor, he views his main role as a teacher.
“ER is one of the hats that I wear,” Hoh explained. “I am a teacher, and that is the reason that I stay in Clarion is because of the teaching program. I work as an emergency room physician and the director of the ER, but my real duties are the director of medical education and the designated institutional official.
Hoh says it’s “more of a calling,” and there are a lot of physicians who “just want to go around doing their day-to-day work.”
“It does add work to our already busy workday, but it is so rewarding that in the end when you can transform someone with a doctor’s degree, which is a piece of paper given from a university, into an actual physician.”
He explained that he asks the students of the residency program, “‘Do you know Dr. Smith who taught you chemistry in college? Would you let Dr. Smith take out your appendix? He’s a doctor, but he’s not a physician.’ And, that’s what the residency program does. It actually transforms you from a piece of paper, from a medical school, into actually being a physician.”
“We have a great track record. Our program is very unique in the United States because we are the only program that has had a hundred percent successful first-pass rate from the American College of Osteopathic Family Medicine from the onset of our program.
“That’s a great track record. We’re small, but when we do something, we do it right.”
