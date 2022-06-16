SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Has Great Deals on New Construction and Remodeling Items!
Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet has a large variety of both new building materials and related merchandise for sale at a fraction of the retail price.
The Outlet’s inventory of overstocks, close-outs, discontinued items, special order returns, display items, damaged or slightly used products, and samples, come from all 4 of their stores.
With new merchandise arriving weekly, their stock changes all the time, so visit The Bargain Outlet often to find the best deals on quality, brand-name doors, windows, and siding, as well as a huge amount of hardware.
814-992-2211
Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.