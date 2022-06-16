 

SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Has Great Deals on New Construction and Remodeling Items!

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Chase Steinman

HEETER-LUMBER-bARGAIN-oUTLET-1KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet has a large variety of both new building materials and related merchandise for sale at a fraction of the retail price.

HEETER-LUMBER-bARGAIN-oUTLET-2
HEETER-LUMBER-bARGAIN-oUTLET-3

The Outlet’s inventory of overstocks, close-outs, discontinued items, special order returns, display items, damaged or slightly used products, and samples, come from all 4 of their stores.

With new merchandise arriving weekly, their stock changes all the time, so visit The Bargain Outlet often to find the best deals on quality, brand-name doors, windows, and siding, as well as a huge amount of hardware.

HEETER-LUMBER-bARGAIN-oUTLET-4

HEETER-LUMBER-bARGAIN-oUTLET-5

The Bargain Outlet is located at 200 High Point Road, Knox, PA 16232
814-992-2211
Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.


