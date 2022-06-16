SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Announces Father’s Day ‘Grill & Chill’
Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:06 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango Country Club on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, for a “Grill & Chill” on the Porch!
Outdoor or Indoor Seating from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Cost:
$25.00 – Adult
$14.00 – Children ages 4 – 12
Children 3 and under are free
Plus 6% PA Sales Tax, Gratuity Appreciated
Menu:
- BBQ Chicken
- Asian BBQ Shrimp Skewers
- Assorted Sausages
- Hot Dogs
- Hamburgers
- Roasted Redskin Potatoes
- Mac ‘N’ Cheese
- Bourbon Honey Baked Beans
- Vegtable Medley
- Assorted Cookies
- Assorted Salads
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Reservations Required
Please call 814-676-8133 and Use Option #2 to make a reservation.
