Two Men Jailed After Federal Agents Seize Package Containing Cocaine, Weed

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two Venango County men are behind bars after federal agents intercepted a package containing suspected cocaine and marijuana.

The Oil City Police Department filed charges against 56-year-old Carl Kenneth Hampton III and 58-year-old Raymond Lawrence Evans II, both of Oil City, on Wednesday.

Evans faces the following charges:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (3 counts)

Criminal Use of a Communication Device, Felony 3

In addition, Hampton faces the following charges:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (3 counts)

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday at Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office, the investigation was initiated on December 15, 2021, after a “Confidential Human Source” notified U.S. Postal Service officials about a suspicious parcel delivered to 1641 State Route 227 in Oil City. Postal Service agents then contacted Oil City Police about the matter.

Two days later, Postal Service agents intercepted a package at a distribution center in Warrendale, Pa. The package was addressed to Ray Evans, 1641 State Route 227, Oil City, PA 16301, and weighed approximately three pounds. It had a Downey, California return address.

The criminal complaint states that the parcel was submitted to the DEA for a narcotics detection examination. A DEA agent examined the package with the assistance of his drug-detection canine, “K9 Solo.” A federal search warrant was obtained after the examination resulted in a positive alert for narcotics inside the package.

On December 20, 2021, the agents and Oil City Police opened the package, resulting in the seizure of approximately 30 grams of suspected cocaine and 400 grams of marijuana. The officers repackaged the parcel with a “sham narcotic.”

According to the criminal complaint, a federal anticipatory search warrant was obtained for the State Route 227 residence on December 21, 2021, and executed the same day.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., an undercover Postal Service agent delivered the parcel to the front door of the residence.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., law enforcement observed Ray Evans exit the residence and retrieve the parcel.

FBI Eagle Task Force members–which included Oil City Police officers, Postal Service agents, and State Police troopers–knocked on the door and announced their presence. An individual who identified himself as Carl Hampton opened the front door and task force members made entry into the residence. Upon entry, Evans was located in a first floor bathroom.

Both men were detained and secured in a marked police car outside the residence.

After task force members conducted a sweep of the residence and determined it to be safe, a search was initiated.

During the search, the following items were seized:

1 black ledger book

$6,079 in U.S. currency

Approximately 1/4 ounce of suspected methamphetamine

Shipping materials address to Ray Evans, Carl Hampton, and a known woman who has not been charged as of June 16, 2022

According to the criminal complaint, Evans was interviewed at the scene and told police that he had been receiving packages from a man he knows as “Robert” or “Roberto.” Evans said he believes the man is connected to a Mexican drug cartel.

Evans and Hampton were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey and lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Bail was denied as both men were deemed flight risks.

Both men face preliminary hearings on June 22 in Venango County Central Court.

