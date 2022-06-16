I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closure in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

(Photo courtesy of crosscountryroads.com)

For this weekend’s closure in Clarion County, the Exit 60: Shippenville Eastbound off ramp only will be closed on Friday, June 17, at 9:00 p.m. It will reopen by 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 19. To detour, take Exit 53: Knox, to U.S. 322 to PA 68 to re-enter I-80 at Exit 62: Clarion.

There will be no ramp closure in Jefferson County this weekend.

Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, Pa., is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

This closure will be weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.