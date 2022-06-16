 

Wet Roadway Contributes to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 62

Thursday, June 16, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-carPRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A wet road contributed to a single-vehicle accident on State Route 62 in President Township.

State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred around 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, on State Route 62, east of McCrea Run Road, in President Township, Venango County, involving 22-year-old Ethan Z. Shenk, of Seneca.

According to police, as Shenk’s 2002 Lexus ES350 was traveling south on State Route 62, negotiating a left turn, the tires of the vehicle lost traction on the wet road surface. The vehicle started into a counterclockwise spin and its right rear bumper impacted an embankment off of the left side of the roadway.

After striking the embankment, the vehicle continued in a counterclockwise spin and then struck a guide rail with its front bumper. The vehicle was then brought to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Billy’s Towing assisted at the scene.

Shenk was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.


