Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Chicken Strips

These strips make for delightful appetizers, especially when served with barbecue or sweet-and-sour sauce!

Ingredients

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon seasoned salt



1-1/4 cups crushed cornflakes1/3 cup butter, melted1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch strips

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. In a shallow bowl, combine flour and seasoned salt. Place cornflakes and butter in separate shallow bowls. Coat chicken with flour mixture, then dip in butter and coat with cornflakes.

-Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until chicken is golden brown and juices run clear for 15 to 20 minutes.

