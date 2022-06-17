Commissioner Heasley: Ambulance Service for Clarion County Way Beyond Critical Point

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The classic quote of “Nero fiddles while Rome burns” might well apply to the critical situation with ambulance and EMT service in Clarion County. However, it might be difficult to hire a fiddler who wants to work.

The situation with emergency medical emergency ambulances in Clarion County is getting worse and way past the critical point, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley at Tuesday’s work session.

“The situation is getting worse, and the availability of obtaining qualified staff is shrinking,” Heasley said. “Municipalities are not stepping up and funding anything.

“There was some hope that Harrisburg might provide some financial relief, and that hasn’t happened yet.”

Commissioners previously sent a letter of support for House Bill 2434 which could increase the reimbursement for ambulances from Medicare.

“You can’t get crews to staff the ambulance services, and some can’t provide coverage, putting more pressure on the central ambulance service out of Clarion Hospital or other services, if they have anyone.”

Clarion Hospital offered an EMT course, and they needed a minimum of 15 to run the class, and they had seven applicants. So, the class was canceled; it was supposed to have started this week and was postponed until September.

“They couldn’t sell the class, and this is way past the critical point right now,” Heasley said.

The shortage of qualified employees who want to work is also in Clarion County, and the number of sheriff’s deputies is also declining.

Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss told commissioners he lost one deputy who has been accepted to the State Police Academy, and the clerk in the office is leaving for a position with the state prison.

“Things are a little tight,” Zerfoss said. “We hired a new deputy and had to throw him into the fire with a trip to Butler to transport a prisoner.”

In addition, extradition of a prisoner from Oklahoma to Clarion required Zerfoss and a deputy to drive to Oklahoma and bring him back. The individual was stopped for a traffic violation, and his prior record flagged him. District Attorney Drew Welsh ordered the extradition because of the theft charge in Clarion County.

“Extradition of prisoners to Clarion County is not a regular occurrence,” Zerfoss added.

