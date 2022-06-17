Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend “Diane Sue Strotman” of Easton, Maryland and formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022 at the age of 84.

Diane Sue Shaner “Norma” was born on July 4, 1937 in Knox, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Rosella Shaner.

At the age of 18, Diane married Kenneth W Strotman II on Aug 27, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2008.

Diane started working at Holiday Motel in the 60’s-70’s in Grasonville, MD as a maid/laundry personnel.

She later worked and retired from The Pines in Easton, MD in the late 80’s.

Diane was a member of the Ladies Aux. for Grasonville Fire Department.

Diane enjoyed traveling and playing bingo with her beloved husband.

She played bingo with family and friends from different firehouses and Moose lodges around the Eastern Shore.

If she was not playing bingo or traveling, she would spend time reading and watching John Wayne westerns on television.

She also loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grand-children.

She was given the name “Honey” from her 1st two great grandchildren who she helped sit for in the early ages of their lives.

Diane is survived by her brother Robert (Bob) of Kansas City; her children, daughter Debbie Loveland and husband Larry of Easton, MD, son William Strotman and wife Stacey of Greensboro, Md and son Gregory Strotman of Greensboro, MD; her grandchildren Sherry, Ruby, Nickole, Casey and Gregory II. and their spouses; and her six great grandchildren.

Diane is predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth of 53 years of marriage; infant son Kenneth W Strotman III and daughter Susan; her parents LeRoy and Rosella and her siblings-Hazel, Donald, Merle, Homer, Burton, Richard, Millard, Donna Lee and Mary Ellen.

A visitation service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral home on Saturday June 18, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at 106 Shamrock Rd, Chester, MD 21619.

Family and friends will also be received at the William N Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox on Tuesday June 21, 2022 from 10:00am-11:00am.

Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Perry Chapel Cemetery, Pine City Road, Shippenville.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD for their care and compassion.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Diane Strotman to Compass Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617 or Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department PO BOX 457 Grasonville, MD 21638.

Online condolences may be sent Diana’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

