Elaine L. Clifton-McClintock, 81, of Oil City, PA., passed away at her home on Thursday June 16, 2022.

Born on August 28, 1940 in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Emery & Doris Boyer Lineman.

Elaine was a 1958 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married to Leon R. Clifton Sr. and he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 1982.

She later married Donald McClintock and he passed away on Feb. 22, 2013.

Elaine had worked for over forty years as a secretary at Hanna Transfer/Allied Van Lines in Oil City.

She enjoyed traveling, going to casinos, square dancing and Elvis.

She is survived by five children: Teresa Hutchinson & her husband Bruce of Oil City, John Michael Clifton & his wife Mary Kay of Oil City, Gregory Clifton & his wife Christine of Kings Mountain, NC, Jeffrey Clifton & his wife Marlene of Oil City, Christina Clifton & fiance David Feltenberger of Oil City; 7 grandchildren: Jennifer Magness, Ryan Clifton & his wife Megan, Sara Brophy & her husband Dan, Nicole Ledford & her husband Evan, Leon Clifton III & his wife Susan, Tasha Manross & her husband Dakota, Emily Coxson; as well as several great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her step children and step grandchildren Tom & Stephen Kase.

Elaine is also survived by two brothers: on Lineman & his wife Diane of Oil City, Carl Lineman & his wife Linda of Oil City; and a sister in-law: Mary Kay McFadden of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son Leon Clifton Jr. and a brother Phil Lineman.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the Funeral Home with Major Vernon Dolby Presiding.

Interment will be in Heckathorn cemetery.

Memorials may be made to VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd Franklin, PA 16323.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

A special thank you to VNA Hospice and caregivers Lindsey and Shirley for their loving care.

