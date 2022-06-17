Featured Local Job: CBF Contracting Hiring for Multiple Positions

CBF Contracting Inc. is currently looking for dedicated individuals to fill the following positions.

Laborer

Skilled Carpenter

Skilled Roofer

Foreman

Requirements:

Work as a team player

Possess a positive attitude and good work ethic

Be safety oriented

Lift 50 lbs

Have their own mode of transportation

Competitive wages (based on experience), Healthcare, and 401K.

Individuals must apply in person. CBF Contracting Inc is located at 13844 Rt 68 in Sligo. Pa.



