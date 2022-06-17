Geraldine Hines, 79 of Cooperstown, passed away on June 15, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Geraldine was born in Oil City, PA on March 17, 1943 to the late Clarence “Jim” and Arbeulah (Boots) Vogus.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School and went on to work at the American Greeting Card Company in Oil City and then later became a homemaker for her husband and son.

Geraldine was a member of the United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women.

She enjoyed sewing and reading and taking care of her family.

She also enjoyed making wedding cakes and wedding dresses.

Geraldine also enjoyed genealogy and tracing her family’s ancestry.

She married her beloved husband, Paul “Pierre” Hines, on June 27, 1963, he survives at home. The couple would soon be celebrating 59 years of marriage together.

She is further survived by her son, William P. “Bill” (Diane) Hines of Cochranton, granddaughter Ericka (Tom) Hill, step-grandchildren; Roxanne (DJ) Ash and Daniel Gosnell, brothers; Lester (Linda) Vogus of Dempsytown, Richard (Sherry) Vogus of Oil City, sister; Susan (Jimmy) Dailey of Hannahville, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Visitation will take place at Troy Center United Methodist Church, 36156 Center Road, Centerville, PA 16404, on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 12 pm – 2pm. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm with the Rev. Frank Weingard officiating.

Interment will follow in Troy Center Cemetery.

