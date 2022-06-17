Police: Caller Threatened to Kill Clarion Pysch Center Doctor, ‘Skin’ His Family

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have filed charges against a man who allegedly threatened a Clarion Psychiatric Center doctor and his family during a phone call to the facility.

The following charges were filed against Adam Joel Stair, 33, of Louisville, KY, at Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on June 13:

Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize, Misdemeanor 1

Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred on June 6 around 8:28 a.m. when the Clarion Psychiatric Center received a threatening phone call from a number with a 724 area code.

The receptionist who answered the call described the man as “angry” and said he was upset about treatment that he received from a doctor at the facility in January of 2016. He told the receptionist that he was transferred to the facility from Indiana Hospital.

The caller originally refused to provide his name to the receptionist and he began talking about breeding cocker spaniels. Around the time he was speaking about the dogs, he disclosed that his name is Adam but did not give a last name.

The criminal complaint states he then allegedly told the receptionist that he “was dreaming of killing (the doctor who treated him)” and instructed her to “tell (the doctor) to watch his back when leaving the facility.”

He also allegedly said he was going to:

Kill the doctor when he leaves the building

Stab the doctor in the gut

Shoot the doctor in the face

Shoot the doctor in the gut

Kill the doctor’s kids

“Skin” the doctor’s family

According to the criminal complaint, a state police trooper contacted the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center and verified the number belonged to Adam Stair, formerly of Indiana, Pa., and currently residing in Kentucky.

The number also matched Clarion Psychiatric Center records for Stair. Stair was admitted to the facility on January 20, 2016, after allegedly making “homicidal comments” to his ex-girlfriend. Additionally, the doctor who Stair allegedly threatened was working at the Clarion Psychiatric Center at the time Stair was admitted to the facility.

Stair faces a preliminary hearing before Judge Schill on July 12.

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the call, the defendant referred to the doctor by his name; however, for privacy reasons, the doctor’s name has been removed from this article.

